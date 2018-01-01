Join Us

Our Culture

 
 

Diversity & Inclusion

Our people are our greatest asset and we want our company to be as diverse as the communities we live in, work in, and write about. Our employee-managed resource groups host open monthly meetings, panels, and events. The Women’s Group, Hue, and Rainbow Groups support our staff as well as advise our management team on how we can continue to improve.

Learn more about Diversity and Inclusion at Insider Inc.

Communication

We believe in access to information and open lines of communication across all levels of the company and between our global offices. Our All Hands meetings throughout the year, monthly Q&As with our CEO and other leadership, CEO office hours, and monthly company-wide newsletters are just a few of the ways we ensure that every employee has the information they need to stay informed and inspired.

Fun

We spend most of our time at work, and our belief in having a strong and inclusive culture that supports all of our employees is one of our strongest values. Our employee-run Culture Club hosts events every single week, and we’ve got something for almost every interest, from community service to crafting. Got a new idea for us? Join a monthly open Culture Club meeting and make a suggestion!

 

What our employees say about Insider Inc.’s culture:

 

“Inclusive and flexible.”

“A place where people want to create successful, helpful stories - and have fun, too.”

“Really smart, fun and engaged people doing great work in an awesome environment!”

“Respectful, inclusive, and does a good job of balancing work and life.”

“Insider Inc. has one of the best company cultures out there. People realize balance between different types of work (creative vs deadline work vs other work).”

 
 
Benefits

Think top-notch benefits are a must-have for a happy work/life experience?

So do we!

 
 

That’s why here at Insider Inc., we’re all about getting our employees the best in benefits offerings.

That includes: stellar health plans at affordable costs, employee referral bonuses, gym, and phone plan reimbursements, 401k matching to give your savings plan the boost it deserves, and company-paid life insurance so you can put more of your money towards that special treat yo’self gift you’ve been eyeing the past few months — you know what we’re talking about. We also know benefits are more than just healthcare, so we offer plenty of other perks to help you live better, like:

 

  • A variety of parental leave options for growing families

  • An awesome unlimited PTO policy

  • Gym membership discounts

  • Plenty of opportunities to give back to the community

  • An employee referral program - bring your friends!

  • Wellness events

  • Meet-ups and panels

  • Lots of (mostly) healthy snacks and drinks!

Diversity & Inclusion

We know that diversity + inclusion = a successful organization. That’s why we strive to weave it into all of our company initiatives.

 
 

Supporting and engaging with our Employee Resource Groups helps us to achieve that goal. We take every opportunity to create an environment that encourages open and honest discussions with our employees. We know we don’t have all the answers, so we look to experts both inside and outside the company for guidance. Our company motto is ‘Better Every Day,’ and we look forward to continuing our efforts.

 
 
 