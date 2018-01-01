Our Culture
Diversity & Inclusion
Our people are our greatest asset and we want our company to be as diverse as the communities we live in, work in, and write about. Our employee-managed resource groups host open monthly meetings, panels, and events. The Women’s Group, Hue, and Rainbow Groups support our staff as well as advise our management team on how we can continue to improve.
Learn more about Diversity and Inclusion at Insider Inc.
Communication
We believe in access to information and open lines of communication across all levels of the company and between our global offices. Our All Hands meetings throughout the year, monthly Q&As with our CEO and other leadership, CEO office hours, and monthly company-wide newsletters are just a few of the ways we ensure that every employee has the information they need to stay informed and inspired.
Fun
We spend most of our time at work, and our belief in having a strong and inclusive culture that supports all of our employees is one of our strongest values. Our employee-run Culture Club hosts events every single week, and we’ve got something for almost every interest, from community service to crafting. Got a new idea for us? Join a monthly open Culture Club meeting and make a suggestion!
What our employees say about Insider Inc.’s culture:
“Inclusive and flexible.”
“A place where people want to create successful, helpful stories - and have fun, too.”
“Really smart, fun and engaged people doing great work in an awesome environment!”
“Respectful, inclusive, and does a good job of balancing work and life.”
“Insider Inc. has one of the best company cultures out there. People realize balance between different types of work (creative vs deadline work vs other work).”